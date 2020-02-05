Comments
General Motors is sharing its profits with hourly workers less than five months after many went on strike.
The auto-maker says 47,000 hourly workers are receiving a check for $8,000.
This is down from a nearly $11,000 check last year.
G-m says the united auto workers union strike cost them 3.6 billion dollars in profits.
They’re expecting a better year with new vehicle launches and cost-saving initiatives.
