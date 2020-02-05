LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan State University gift shop is receiving backlash from black students after a controversial display just before Black History Month.
Krystal Rose Davis-Dunn is a graduate student at Michigan State and spotted the display.
She posted a photo of the display on her Facebook page and wrote: “At the Wharton Center gift shop they are hanging prominent black figures from trees. #MSU what a way to honor Black History!”
Her post on Jan. 30 now has over 2,000 comments and over 7,000 shares.
The day after her post, the gift shop removed the display and MSU released an apology statement.
“We were made aware of an inappropriate and insensitive display at the Wharton Center gift shop which used a tree-like rack to hold historical black figures. Regardless of the intent of the display, its impact cannot be ignored – people were hurt and offended,” stated MSU Spokesperson Emily Gerkin Guerrant.
Davis-Dunn later updated her status saying, “My intention posting these images was to vent and highlight the continuous acts of microaggressions I’ve experienced as a Black student at MSU. The symbolisms in these photos explains itself. I don’t care about the artist intent nor the Wharton Center for Performing Arts gift shop intent, it’s the impact of it and the culmination of all the culturally insensitive events that has happened at MSU.”
After the display, Guerrant said it was agreed to provide employees and volunteers with racial bias training.
“We have work to do, and MSU remains committed to creating a culture that is inclusive and safe for all faculty, staff, students and visitors. As we enter Black History Month, it’s important we not only recognize the many contributions of African Americans, but we remember history and confront all bias,” stated Guerrant.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.