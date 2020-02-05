SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A woman is facing multiple felony charges including attempted murder, home invasion and attempted arson after a home invasion in Shelby Township.
Police say it happened at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday off 24 Mile Road west of Shelby.
The caller told police, her brother’s ex-girlfriend broke into the home and was armed with a gun.
The caller’s father who was also in the home found the suspect in the basement and confronted her.
During the confrontation, the suspect reportedly fired a round from her rifle at the father.
Police say he was not hit and was able to wrestle the suspect to the ground.
Police say the suspect had also poured lighter fluid onto the carpeting and other items in the basement before being confronted by the father.
The suspect is now lodged at the Macomb County Jail.
***PRESS RELEASE***HOME INVASION**** pic.twitter.com/p8AyWVgfe2
— Shelby Twp PD (@ShelbyTwp911) February 5, 2020
