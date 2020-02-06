MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Grab a fishing rod and enjoy some of the finest fishing Michigan has to offer during the 2020 Winter Free Fishing Weekend.
This year’s weekend will be Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday, Feb. 16.
On those two days, everyone – residents and nonresidents alike – can fish without a license. All other fishing regulations still apply.
Additionally, that weekend the DNR will waive the regular Recreation Passport entry fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks and more than 1,300 DNR-managed boating access sites.
Several locations will host official 2020 Winter Free Fishing Weekend events perfect for the whole family, including:
- Winter Festival at Bay City State Park in Bay County
- Wild About Winter Activity Day at Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Van Buren County
- Winterfest at Rifle River Recreation Area in Ogemaw County
In addition, no fishing license is required and the Recreation Passport fee will be waived Monday, Feb. 17, to coincide with the DNR’s changeover to a new license sales system.
Find more information about Free Fishing Weekend at Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.
