Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Fiat Chrysler workers are getting a larger profit-sharing check despite a decline in profits.
Earnings fell by one percent in 2019, but workers will see an increase in their checks due to a change in the company’s profit-sharing policy.
Forty-four thousand hourly workers can expect a $7,200 check by March.
This comes after both General Motors and Ford announced lower profit-sharing checks.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.