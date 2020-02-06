



— Gift of Life Michigan is encouraging anyone impacted by organ, tissue or eye donation in the past to share their story through ‘My Donor Story,’ an interactive social media campaign that runs through Feb. 14, which is National Donor Day.

“Sharing stories can be therapeutic for recipients and donor families alike,” said Dorrie Dils, CEO of Gift of Life Michigan. “It can also highlight the need here in Michigan and inspire people to step up to help others by signing up on the Michigan Organ Donor Registry.”

Gift of Life Michigan has helped more than 1,000 people receive organ transplants in 2019, but even with their efforts there are nearly 2,800 Michigan residents still waiting for organ transplants.

“Last year, thousands of engaged followers shared messages of gratitude through videos, comments and likes on social media,” Dils said. “We hope this initiative continues to grow and encourage others to join the organ registry, so we can close the gap between those who need organs and those who answer the call.

My Donor Story captures inspiring and life-altering stories. Using the hashtags #MyDonorStory, #DonateLife, #LetsTalk and #GiftOfLifeMich, participants can upload a 1-minute video for a chance to win a Gift of Life prize pack and an opportunity to be featured in promotional videos promoting the organization’s Let’s Talk campaign.

Katy Rozman, a two-time heart transplant recipient, said organ donation has changed her life. “Without organ donation I would not be alive today. The gift of life has allowed me to grow into adulthood, graduate college, start a career and get married. I try to advocate for organ donation as often as I can. I choose to celebrate my gift of life every day.”

National Donor Day was founded in 1998 by the Saturn Corp. and the United Auto Workers in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and several nonprofit health organizations. The observance focuses on five points of life: organs, tissues, marrow, platelets and blood.

You can find more information about getting involved at www.golm.org/mydonorstory.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.