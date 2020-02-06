TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation will host an open house-style meeting to inform the public on the continuation of Segment 2 of the I-75 modernization project.
It’s set to take place Feb. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Troy Community Center in room 305, located at 3179 Livernois Road.
Segment 2 is located between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road.
This year’s work involves rebuilding the southbound lanes and bridges and continue the diverging diamond interchange construction at Big Beaver and 14 Mile roads.
Included in this $224 million investment is replacing 19 bridges, rehabilitating the Crooks Road bridge, improving drainage, reconstructing the Rochester Road and Corporate Drive interchanges, improving community aesthetics, building noise walls where qualified, and installing new DDIs at Big Beaver and 14 Mile roads.
