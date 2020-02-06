DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Crews have cleared pathways for the thousands of visitors expected to hit downtown Detroit this weekend.
“Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend, presented by Soaring Eagle, it kicks off this Friday and runs through Feb. 9,” said Director of Programming for Quicken Loans Winter Blast Stephanie McIntrye.
The event has become a winter tradition as it returns for the 15th year.
It’s the only weekend that offers free ice skating at the Frankenmuth rink in Campus Martius, as well so much more.
“We have live music, we have family activates from TCF Bank like arts and scrapes, the Michigan Science center, we have marshmallow roasting, we’re gonna have 14 rotating food trucks throughout the weekend, just a lot of great activities,” said McIntrye.
She says the food truck rally is new this year and will feature everything from fresh seafood to Mexican cuisine.
Mt. Brighton will be on hand offering a ski and snowboard experience but if you get too cold McIntrye says people can shop in the tents, grab food and more.
The Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and is absolutely free.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.