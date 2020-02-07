



– A picture taken at the Wharton Center gift shop last week is putting Michigan State University in another round of alarming claims of campus racism.

“There is no way that you could have seen that and not see what appeared to be a tree with black people hanging from it,” said MSU Grad Student Paule Jackson.

The photo went viral online, picked up headlines and provoked national outrage.

“So the initial feelings that I had were shock, I was angry and I was really sad. But I think the more prominent one would be disgust,” said Jackson.

The university issued an apology and the display was removed, but some students say this is not an isolated incident.

“They always say hate has not home here. Hate has no home here, but yet like these incidents keep happening. Black students feel like we don’t belong. We’re uncomfortable here,” said MSU Black Student Alliance President Sharron Reed-Davis.

Last fall, two black students found what appeared to be a toilet paper noose hanging on their dorm room door.

Soon after, a university professor issued a campus survey filled with hate speech.

“It’s racism! Like, our mental health at this point is so fragile. Like I don’t know what else to do,” said Reed-Davis.

CW50’s Cryss Walker went to MSU demanding answers from leaders about the allegations of campus racism.

As a result, MSU President Samuel Stanley released a letter, recognizing the claims and promises to address inclusion issues.

Administrators from the president’s office were not available to talk on camera but Wharton’s Communications Director is releasing a statement.

Wharton Center will be closed until all staff and volunteers have successfully completed racial bias training.

In addition, the gift shop is undergoing management restructuring. Further disciplinary action will occur pending results of an ongoing Office of Institutional Equity investigation.

RELATED LINK: MSU Students Upset By Controversial Display At University Gift Shop

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.