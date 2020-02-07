(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences aka DAAS Choir gave a stellar performance, at this year’s PCMA Leaders Convention in San Fransisco.

“And it was so amazing like 6000 people were listening to us, hearing us sing and we had a standing ovation, I looked around and everybody, literally everybody was standing,” said King Bethel who has been with the choir for over four years.

DAAS has performed for some of Detroit’s biggest events, such as the Hob Nobble Gobble, Detroit Good Fellows, and America’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

The choir is known in the past for appearances on Ellen, The Today Show and America’s Got Talent.

Now they’re gaining attention from the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau, who put the choir on a national stage, to represent the city.

“What better way to showcase Detroit and have a presence on the stage, then to have the choir from the Detroit Academy,” said Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Larry Alexander.

Alexander says, the choir received rave reviews from the convention in San Francisco, where leaders from across the country present to fellow convention leaders, what their city has to offer.

“First time, the first time, they actually got a standing ovation for a performance at that convention,” he said.

Alexander says he wasn’t surprised by the choir’s success. After all this video the visitors bureau made about the city, featuring the choir went viral in just a few days receiving nearly a million views.

“It was just great because it was, we were around our city, Detroit, we saw lights downtown our Detroit people, some of our people got in the video you know we just had a great time doing it and a fun time doing it,” said Anaiya Hall.

The DAAS choir is certainly leaving its mark on the city, and in the sky, as they gave a memorable performance on the flight home from San Francisco!

