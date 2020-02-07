Comments
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – General Motors is eyeing Detroit for their new electric Hummer and says it plans on bringing 2,200 jobs with it.
The automaker wants to start building a 1,000 horsepower electric Hummer in Detroit.
They’re investing $2.2 billion dollars at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant to start producing electric vehicles.
So far the company is only releasing a teaser to show what it might look like, then offering a full reveal this May. GM expects to start production by next year.
