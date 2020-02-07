Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With the 2020 presidential race officially ‘on’ the MICHIGAN MATTERS round table of Inforum Executive Director Terry Barclay, author and “Powering Up” podcast Anne Doyle, and Michigan Women’s Commission Executive Director Cheryl Bergman joined Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about the election and President Trump’s State of the Union Speech which he delivered this week.
The panel also shared thoughts about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s response to the speech on behalf of the Democratic Party which she also delivered to a national TV audience following his remarks.
The panel also talked about Inforum’s new report on the status of women executives at Michigan publicly-held firms and in corporate boardrooms.
Also appearing on the show was Dr. Phillip Levy, of WSU, and Laura Vaughn of the American Heart Association Southeastern Michigan, who discussed the heart health of women. With February being Heart Health month, they focused on the importance of heart health and symptoms women should watch for.
And Paula Silver of DTE Energy and Deborah Greenman, of Toyota Motor North America, Inc., who are also Co-Chairs of the AHA’s Go Red For Women luncheon being held Feb. 21 at Little Caesars Arena, talked about the event.Gov Whitmer will deliver the keynote speech at the luncheon, which will draw hundreds.
