LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – There’s a new battle brewing at the State Capitol over a bill to eliminate barber licenses.
State Representative Steven Johnson says the current requirement of 1,800 hours for a license is too high.
He’s pushing a new bill to get rid of the training hours it takes to obtain a license.
Johnson says eliminating the requirement makes it easier for people to get a job.
Some barbers are pushing back on the idea to ensure their customers’ safety.
