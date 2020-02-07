WATERFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A man is in police custody after being pulled over by Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, who says the driver was posing as a cop.
It happened Thursday on M-59 near Telegraph Road where Bouchard saw a police like SUV.
Once Bouchard got closer to the vehicle he saw the vehicle and a decal that read “emergency response.” He ran the license plate number and instead of the plate being registered to a police agency, it was registered to an individual.
Bouchard turned on his emergency lights and pull the vehicle over.
Bouchard says the driver looked at him and asked him who he was. Bouchard responded and told the driver he was, “the sheriff.”
According to Bouchard, there was a fake radar on the dashboard to look like a police-style computer, a loaded .45 glock and large Bowie knife.
Charges are pending for the driver who is in custody at the Oakland County Jail.
