(CBS DETROIT) – The Troy Police Department and Michigan State Police held a two-day “blitz” that resulted in 27 charges related to retail crime.
It happened on Jan. 28-29 and included loss prevention officers from 13 different stores.
Among multiple others, a 30-year-old male from Detroit and a 30-year-old female from Detroit were arrested and charged with multiple counts of Retail Fraud 2nd degree. The suspects were observed stealing at Victoria’s Secret, Dick’s Sporting Goods, JC Penney and Bath and Body Works at Oakland Mall.
They were arrested with $736.20 worth of stolen merchandise in their possession and were accompanied by the woman’s 7-year-old child. Child Protective Services was contacted in regards to the child.
Other arrests included a 67-year-old Detroit woman who had $190 of stolen merchandise on her person, with the security tags removed; a 23-year-old Detroit man and a 19-year-old Eastpointe woman who had $179.85 worth of Home Depot merchandise and $119.90 worth of goods was found on the 23-year-old, with an additional $850.56 stolen from another Home Depot.
For more information on the other arrests visit here.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.