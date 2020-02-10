HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say two men were found dead inside a Highland Park home Sunday.
The men, ages 42 and 68, were found in the home on Massachusetts Street near Oakland Avenue.
Authorities say the potential cause of the deaths is carbon monoxide.
According to police, a girlfriend of one of the men arrived at the home Saturday and couldn’t get an answer while she was at the door. Shen then called police and they also said they couldn’t get an answer when they knocked on the door.
Officials said the woman wanted police to force their way into the home, but police called the landlord who told officials he was in contact with one of the men who told him they were planning to leave the home because there was no heat.
Police, believing the men had left, decided not to force their way into the home.
A day later, police did a wellness check where they found the two men inside the home.
