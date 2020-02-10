Comments
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Ann Arbor’s Police Chief is now on administrative leave.
A city spokesperson confirms Chief Michael Cox is on leave pending an independent investigation.
Right now the city isn’t giving any details into what prompted the investigation or if Cox will return.
Cox took over as chief last July after serving with the Boston Police Department.
