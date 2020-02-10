Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – You can still see the crime scene tape from Friday’s fatal shooting that claimed the life of Byron Gilbert, best known as DJ Slick B.
Detroit Police say the 28-year-old was walking to his car with a friend when the suspects opened fire from his car, killing Gilbert and injuring a 25-year-old man.
Now, people close to the father of three are speaking out about the tragedy and the legacy he leaves behind.
Police say the suspects are still out on the streets.
They fled the scene in a dark colored SUV.
It’s unknown if any items were taken in the robbery.
