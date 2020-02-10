MICHIGAN (CNN) — A Michigan family was able to escape a carbon monoxide leak thanks to their dog, Rascal.

Diane Smith says Rascal started showing signs of slowing down in their home.

“He wasn’t coming right to me when I called his name, he wasn’t coming into the kitchen… well he finally came in the kitchen but he just collapsed, so I gave him some goldfish crackers and he wanted nothing to do with that, which was unusual,” said Smith.

Rascal was taken to the vet who didn’t find any signs of illness so they brought him back home, but then Rascal started acting weird again.

“I picked him up, he was just as limp as could be and we sat on the coach over there, and he was just laying there and he wasn’t responding like he usually does, he just didn’t seem well,” said Smith, who then texted one of her friends. “She relayed it to her husband who said tell her to get out of the house it might be carbon monoxide, so I thought well no, the alarm is not sounding. But I went out anyway and I’m really glad I did, because he was perfectly fine when he got out in the fresh air.”

The Smith’s furnace was busted and despite their CO detector not sounding, the furnace was leaking carbon monoxide.

“Furnace guy said we could have a low level leak, that’s not high enough to register on the detector and who knows how long that may have been going on. Even though it’s not ready to kill you it’s still going to have effects on you, particularly dogs it effects more than people,” said Gary Smith.

