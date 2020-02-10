Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Fiat Chrysler and the city of Detroit are partnering up to create some local art.
They’re asking for artists to submit their mural idea for walls located near the new Fiat Chrysler Assembly Plant.
The mural canvases will stand 15-feet tall and 1,500-feet long.
This comes as the automaker plans to invest $1.6 billion into two buildings on Mack Avenue for a new jeep assembly site.
Artists can submit their ideas for work on the city’s website.
