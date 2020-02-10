Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Justice Department is dropping an anti-trust investigation into four different automakers.
Ford Motor Company confirmed the news last Friday.
The investigation was looking into possible anti-trust violations in a deal between Ford, Volkswagen, Honda, BMW and the state of California.
Under the deal, the companies agree to increase their average fuel economy up to nearly 50 miles per gallon by 2026.
