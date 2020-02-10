Filed Under:bridge work, detroit, Michigan Department of Transportation, mt. elliot street


DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews have begun prep work to replace the Mt. Elliot Street overpass above I-94 in Detroit.

All work on this $20.5 million investment is scheduled to be completed in late fall.

The Mt. Elliot Street overpass closed Monday morning at 7 a.m.

In addition, the eastbound and westbound I-94 exit ramps to Mt. Elliot Street and the eastbound I-94 entrance from Mt. Elliot Street will close.

Overpass and ramp traffic will be detoured to M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) during this replacement project.

These closures are needed for utility relocation prior to bridge demolition this spring.

This bridge replacement is part of the I-94 modernization project in Detroit that involves rebuilding 7 miles of freeway and replacing 67 bridges between Conner Street and I-96.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply