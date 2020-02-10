Comments
SAGINAW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Saginaw Junior Ice Hockey team spent the weekend remembering one of their own while also promoting mental health awareness.
The Saginaw Spirit held a special mental health awareness night during their game Saturday in honor of Spirit player Terry Trafford who died by suicide in 2014.
Organizers say it’s important people know there are mental health resources in the Great Lakes Bay Region and also know where to find them.
