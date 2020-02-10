Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Students from Southeastern and Martin Luther King, Jr. Senior High School can now offer free help to their neighbors since they have become IRS-certified tax preparers.
It’s part of a pilot program with the district, Troy-based Flagstar Bank and the Accounting Aid Society. About 40 students will have several weeknight sessions at each high school with a teacher overseeing the students’ tax work.
Teachers say the program not only helps communities, but it can also enhance the students’ resumes.
The students will offer free help From Feb. 10 until April 2.
