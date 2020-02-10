Comments
METRO DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, couples across the nation are eyeing their bank accounts to determine how much they can spend on the loving holiday.
Dining out and flowers are typically two of the biggest purchases on Feb. 14, and Patch has put together a list of eateries and shops in Metro Detroit that can save you a pretty penny.
Many national chain restaurants in Metro Detroit are offering, or plan to offer, limited-time deals for Valentine’s Day.
A few of the specials might — or might not — take your breath away, with heart-shaped chicken nuggets, love notes on doughnuts, the option of getting married at a Denny’s and, get this, tablecloths at Waffle House.
