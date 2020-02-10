Detroit has no rain in the forecast through Tuesday, with light rainfall on the horizon, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The greatest chance of rain is forecast on Sunday at 58 percent, with the possibility of light precipitation of 0.45 inches.
The immediate forecast also has cold temperatures in store for today. Temperatures will slide below freezing on Friday, getting up to just 20 degrees.
Skies will be cloudy through Tuesday. Winds should reach a modest high of 13 mph on Thursday while today will be calmer.
