LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Amazon is planning a new distribution facility for the metro area.

The Lyon Township planning commission recommended a vacant building along River Avenue on Automation Boulevard.

Amazon is eyeing the area for a distribution center and parking area.

Lyon Township’s Board of Trustees is expected to hold a vote next month on the proposal.

If approved, it could bring up to 55 jobs to the facility.

