LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Amazon is planning a new distribution facility for the metro area.
The Lyon Township planning commission recommended a vacant building along River Avenue on Automation Boulevard.
Amazon is eyeing the area for a distribution center and parking area.
Lyon Township’s Board of Trustees is expected to hold a vote next month on the proposal.
If approved, it could bring up to 55 jobs to the facility.
