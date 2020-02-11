MICHIGAN (PATCH) — It’s a big year in the political arena and Michigan will take center stage as a battleground state in the nation’s presidential election. We’ve rounded up the dates you need to know about to let your voice be heard this year, from the primary to the general election later this year.
Here’s the information you need to plan out your election year:
2020 Election dates
March 10, 2020 – Presidential primary (click here for your guide on voting absentee)
June 20, 2020 – Delivery of military and overseas AV ballots must begin for the August election.
July 20, 2020 – last day to register (not in person)
July 21 through August 4 – In-person registration with local clerk with proof of residency by 8 p.m.
Aug. 3, 2020 – Electors may obtain an absent voter ballot in person in the clerk’s office by 4 p.m.
Aug. 4, 2020 – State primary
Oct. 19, 2020 -Last day to register (not in person)
Oct. 20 through Nov. 3 – In-person registration with local clerk with proof of residency by 8 p.m.
Nov. 3, 2020 – General Election (Emergency absentee voting for November general election up until 4 p.m.)
Handy voter information
In person registration can be done up until the day of elections at the local city clerk’s office. No reason absentee voting is also legal in Michigan now and can be requested from the local city clerk’s office.
Polls open in Michigan at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you are standing in line at 8 p.m., you will be permitted to vote.
