DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – If you haven’t heard of boxer Derrick Colemon, you will soon. The Detroit native is training for a big primetime fight that will be broadcasted live on Showtime.

“On Feb. 14 I’m fighting Joseph Jackson, he’s 15 and 0 with 12 knockouts. It’s going to be a big fight, it’s going to be live on Showtime, it’s going to be on Showbox The New Generation. I’m in the gym now training hard for it,” said Colemon.

Training hard is probably an understatement for this 20-year-old who says he trains 6 to 7 hours a day, every day.

Standing at 11 and 0 with 8 knockouts, Coleman says this upcoming national fight is a dream come true.

“I felt emotion, it was like, we did it, this what we been working on for so long and now my time has come. I’ve been seeing all these big fights on TV and now it’s my turn,” said Colemon.

Colemon says he’s been waiting on this moment since he first started boxing at age 5.

He says being in the ring helps him release negativity.

“I feel good, it’s a therapy to my life, everything I go through outside in the world, I come in here and I can express myself,” he said.

Colemon says he’s determined to be a world-class boxer and is motivated by his community. Having a ruff upbringing, he says he never wants to look back, but instead, look toward the future.

When asked where he sees himself in five years, he says he sees himself “as a World Champion.”

The fight airs Feb. 14, on Showtime.

