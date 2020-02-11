ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan State Police says a 30-year-old Dearborn Heights woman died in a car crash Tuesday.
It happened at 1:10 a.m. on eastbound I-94 near Middlebelt Road.
Police say a Ford passenger car was disabled and blocking the right center lane, occupied with 4-way flashers activated.
The driver of a Jeep rear ended the Ford. After the rear end crash, the Jeep came to rest in the median and caught fire, according to police.
The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say the driver of the Ford has a possible fractured back and was transported to a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Update: The deseased driver has been identified as a 30 year old female from Dearborn Heights. Her family has been notified
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 11, 2020
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.