REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Redford Township Police said Tuesday two armed robbery suspects are in police custody and the third suspect is still on the loose.
The imcident happened Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile located at 25037 Grand River.
Police say the two robbed the business of a significant amount of property. No one was injured during the incident.
Officials located and arrested two people, recovering over $16,000 in stolen merchandise, including Apple iPhones and Air Pods.
Deandre Williams, 27, of Detroit is charged with armed robbery, resisting a police officer and habitual offender.
Christopher Magee, 30, of Detroit is charged with armed robbery and resisting a police officer.
Both defendants have a preliminary exam scheduled for Feb. 25 in 17th District Court.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2551 or Michigan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
