ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A crash on eastbound I-696 killed two males Tuesday morning according to Michigan State Police.
Police say the crash happened at 5:30 a.m. between Coolidge Highway and Woodward Avenue. MSP said they expect eastbound I-696 to be closed through rush hour.
There was a minor traffic crash and both parties exited their vehicles according to MSP Lt. Michael Shaw. Shaw said they were standing on the side of the freeway where they were hit by another vehicle and were killed on scene.
In an update just before noon Tuesday, MSP said the drivers were identified as a 61-year-old male from Westland and a 39-year-old male from Oak Park. One of the drivers that struck the pedestrians was admitted to a local hospital. The second was treated and released.
Four vehicles were involved overall and this is an ongoing investigation, according to Shaw.
Both drivers exited their vehicles and were standing next to their vehicles. It is unknown if they were talking or attempting to direct traffic. Traffic was continuing at highway speed eastbound on 696.
Information in this crash is very fluid and subject to change as the investigation continues. This is the final update.
