Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say seven people — six of them children, ages ranging from 5 to 13-years-old — were injured in a three car crash on Detroit’s east side.
It happened Tuesday morning on Hayes Street at Hazelridge Street where police say the driver who caused the crash ran away from the scene.
According to officials one adult woman was injured and being treated. Five girls and one boy suffered minor injuries.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.