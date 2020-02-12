



There’s a wide variety of events happening in Detroit this weekend that are worth checking out. From Valentine’s Day-themed ice-skating events, the opening of a new art installation, and a bakery bus tour, there is something for everyone on this list.

Thursday

Galentine’s Day Celebration at the Frankenmuth Rink

Grab your closest girlfriends for this one ladies, Campus Martius is hosting a Galentine’s Day skating event.

This Galentine’s Day at the Frankenmuth Rink at Campus Martius, invite your best girlfriends to dress in matching outfits for a fun night on the ice on Thursday, Feb. 13. A tribute to friendship everywhere, this fictional holiday turned real-life holiday, has become one of the most beloved ways for “ladies to celebrate ladies” everywhere, including not-to-be-missed cocktails at the pop-up Rinkside Bar!

When: Thursday, February 13, 5:00-9:00 p.m.

Where: Frankenmuth Rink at Campus Martius Park

Admission: Adults $10, Child (12 & Under) $8, Seniors (59 & Older) $8, Skate Rental $5

Friday

Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Skate’

Here’s another Valentine’s Day themed ice-skating event for you. This one is for all the couples who want to spend their evenings skating to music from a live DJ while taking in the beautiful views of Detroit.

Romance fills the air at the Frankenmuth Rink at Campus Martius! Couples take the ice and skate under the stars with a special black-tie formal skate. What’s more romantic than gliding along the ice hand-in-hand with your sweetheart while enjoying majestic views of the Detroit skyline? Dress to impress and enjoy a special rose giveaway for the first 100 couples. Celebrate with a Champagne or Rosé toast at the Rinkside Bar, skate to romantic music and upbeat love songs from a live DJ, and cap the night off inside with a hot chocolate at the Arctic Zone or a special dinner at Parc.

When: Friday February 14, 5:00-9:00 p.m.

Where: Frankenmuth Rink at Campus Martius Park

Admission: Adults $10, Children (12 & under) $8, Seniors (59 & older) $8, Skate Rental $5

The Hum and Glow of Winter Art Installation

Use the kickoff of this new art installation arriving at Beacon Park as an opportunity to admire the artwork of an illustrator and muralist, Michael Polakowski. This art installation is inspired by the architecture and sign-painting tradition in Detroit.

The Hum and Glow of Winter Artwork by Michael Polakowski, curated by PLAYGROUND DETROIT in partnership with DTE’s Beacon Park. Michael Polakowski is an illustrator and muralist working in Detroit, MI. His work is heavily inspired by both the city’s architecture and the tradition of sign painting that has come to define the Detroit landscape. In “The Hum and Glow of Winter,” these elements are depicted alongside various real and imagined green-spaces and neighborhoods throughout Detroit that can be interpreted as the source of its urban energy felt throughout the winter season. PLAYGROUND DETROIT is an art gallery and creative talent agency located in Detroit, Michigan with a mission to create opportunities for artists and creative professionals that both enhance and develop Detroit’s creative economy. Beacon Park infuses light, energy, and motion to create a distinctive gathering place and unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages maintained and operated by the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

When: February 14, 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Opening day, but the installation runs through March 19)

Where: Beacon Park

Admission: Free

A Portrait of Toni Morrison & James Baldwin

This event gives you the opportunity to hear dramatic readings about the lives of Toni Morrison and James Baldwin, and the lasting impact their lives had on society.

Celebrate the life and legacy of Toni Morrison and James Baldwin with dramatic readings of work that captured Black life in America as it was actually lived. Theatrical readings presented by The Oliver Pookrum Theater Project featuring NyRee Hardyway and James Abbett.

When: Friday, February 14, 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Where: The Detroit Institute of Arts

Admission: Free with museum admission, which is free for residents of Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

Saturday

The Vincent Chandler Experience Jazz Concert

Here’s the chance to celebrate Black History Month at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, with the Vincent Chandler Experience. This concert will feature six different jazz artists, with Chandler leading the event.

Celebrate Black History Month with us as we introduce The Vincent Chandler Experience! Led by Chandler, Lecturer in Jazz Studies, Jazz Trombone at Wayne State University and Director of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s Civic Jazz Orchestra, this concert includes phenomenal jazz lions: Dwight Adams – Trumpet Rafael Leafar – Alto Sax DeSean Jones – Tenor Sax Michael Malis – Piano Josef Deas – Bass Sean Dobbins – Drums

When: Saturday, February 15, 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Admission: General Admission $20, Members $10

Explore Detroit: Sweets & Treats Bus Tour

If you have a major sweet tooth, this event is perfect for you. This bus tour will take you to three different bakeries in Detroit, where you will sample treats and meet the owners to hear all about what it’s like operating a small business in Detroit.

Share a sweet day with your sweetie on this bus tour through some of Detroit’s most exciting neighborhoods! From cupcakes to decadent cakes, Detroit’s bakeries are baking up some of the best treats in Michigan. On this tour, participants will have time to sample & buy, and we’ll hear from some of the amazing owners that make up the city’s important small business landscape. Stops include (stops are subject to change): Good Cakes and Bakes For the Love of Sugar BonBonBon

When: Saturday, February 15, 12:00-3:00 p.m.

Where: The tour will start at TechTown Detroit, 440 Burroughs St.

Admission: $40

Detroit Cocktail Camp: Salute to the Troops, a Presidents Day Event

In honor of President’s Day, Republic Tavern and Hotel Tango Distillery are teaming up to teach participants how to make cocktails inspired by the US Armed Forces. This event will teach you something new and provide some enriching historical facts.

Hotel Tango Distillery is the first in America owned & operated by veterans. Republic Tavern is located in the historic Grand Army Republic building that was a gathering place for Civil War veterans. On February 15, we are teaming up to teach cocktail campers five drinks, one inspired by each branch of service and featuring craft spirits from Hotel Tango. Join us for this delicious Salute to the Troops.

When: Saturday, February 15, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Where: Republic Tavern, 1942 Grand River Ave.

Admission: $59

Sunday

Empty Bowls Detroit Painting Workshop at Cass Community Social Services

You can get a little crafty this weekend with this DIY pottery painting workshop. Empty Bowls Detroit raises awareness and funds to help end hunger in Detroit. The proceeds from this event will be used to fund food programs, so get ready to be creative and help end hunger one bowl at a time.

Gather your friends and join us for a fun Sunday afternoon bowl painting workshop. We supply the bowls, paints, brushes and you provide the creativity!! Your $10 donation (per bowl) covers the cost of supplies and will help fill the bowls of hungry people in our community. (After you paint the bowl, we put on a final layer of glaze and fire your bowls into finished masterpieces to be offered to attendees of the Empty Bowls Detroit benefit in March.) Proceeds from the workshop benefit Cass Community Social Services food programs www.casscommunity.org for more information.

When: Sunday, February 16, 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Where: Cass World Building, 11745 Rosa Parks Blvd.

Admission: $10

