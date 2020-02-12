BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Benton Township family is reminding the world of a missing 30-year-old woman months after she first disappeared.
Jessica Gray’s family held a rally yesterday who says she was last seen just after Thanksgiving. Authorities found blood they say may be linked to her disappearance, but the family says they want answers.
“Not knowing, you know, anything or like what’s going on I think that’s been the hardest for me but through all of this I’ve still been strong you know. I’ve got to be strong for my daughter so that’s the only way I see that,” said Carolina Gray.
So far, one person was arrested in Gray’s disappearance, but the Benton Township Police Department says they have nothing to share yet about her case.
