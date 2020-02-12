Comments
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – There’s new information in the ongoing investigation into University of Michigan Provost Martin Philbert.
According to the Detroit Free Press, more than 20 women have now come forward accusing Philbert of sexual misconduct, with some dating as far back as a decade ago.
University officials confirmed multiple accusations against him last month.
He’s on administrative leave while they conduct their investigation.
