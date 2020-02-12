Comments
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Football just landed its new head coach.
The school hired Colorado Football Coach Mel Tucker who will take over for Mark Dantonio.
Dantonio made his surprise announcement to retire last Tuesday on Twitter after 13 seasons leading the team.
This isn’t Tucker’s first time at MSU.
He was previously a graduate assistant back in 1997.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.