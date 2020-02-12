Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Opening statements and witness testimony started Tuesday in the trial of former Michigan State University Gymnastics Coach Kathie Klages.
The coach faces two counts of lying to investigators in connection with Larry Nassar and the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal.
According to court documents, Klages is accused of dismissing sex abuse complaints as early as 1997.
Nassar was convicted on multiple charges including sexual assault and child pornography.
