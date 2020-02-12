DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department needs your help locating two suspects involved in a carjacking.
It happened Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Allendale.
Police say a 25-year-old man was sitting in his black Dodge Caravan when two suspects approached and demanded his vehicle.
The 25-year-old complied and the suspects left in his vehicle.
The suspects are described as two black males, young in age, 5’10” wearing all black clothing and armed.
There were no injuries and this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
