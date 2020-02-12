



DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department says a popular hairstylist was killed in a Detroit motel on the city’s east side Tuesday night.

Police say 56-year-old Bashar Kallabat was killed inside his room at the JZ Motel and Suites on 8 Mile Road near Gratiot Avenue which is also a Project Green Light location according to Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

The suspect was dropped off at the location through a ride-share company and police believe he was there for several hours.

Hotel staff checked the room and found Kallabot dead inside, according to Craig.

Craig said based on the green light footage, officers saw the suspect wearing a specific jacket and were able to track back to the ride-share company.

“A 12 hour investigation led us to where the suspect was located,” said Craig. A 24-year-old man was taken into police custody Wednesday morning.

Craig said Kallabat owned a salon in Birmingham and was nationally known with highlights in Vogue, Allure and Harper’s Bazaar Magazine.

Craig says the department believes they know the motive of the killing but he wouldn’t go into detail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

RELATED LINK: Detroit Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With Fatal Assault

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.