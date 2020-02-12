Comments
SAGINAW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Saginaw Police K9 is recovering and looks to be in good spirits after he was hurt on the job.
Meet Deebo, an officer with the Saginaw Police Department.
Police say he was stabbed in the head Sunday during a hostage incident.
Chief Brian Gregory says, thankfully he has lots of bone and muscle in the area and will likely return to work just as strong.
“He would go to work today and perform just like the day that this happened, and the days prior to that. They don’t handle things like we do, like humans do. So, my guess is that when Deebo’s ready to go back to work he’s not going to be any different,” said Gregory.
