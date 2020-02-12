Comments
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Researchers at the University of Michigan found elective surgeries could hit you with surprise bills.
The study finds one in five elective surgeries can spike in costs, some costing thousands of dollars extra.
Researchers say this can happen even when patients chose in-network surgeons and hospitals.
To help avoid it, doctors are urging patients to double-check insurance billing practices when scheduling an operation.
