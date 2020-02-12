Filed Under:detroit marriott troy, keep america great event, Mike Pence, troy, vice president


TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Vice President Mike Pence is heading back to Michigan this month.

Pence is set to be in Troy Feb. 25 for a Keep America Great Event. He will also hold an event in Lansing the same day.

The rally is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Detroit Marriott Troy — located at 200 West Big Beaver Road — where he is expected to be the key speaker.

Doors for the free rally open at 3 p.m. and is open to the public.

President Donald Trump is not expected to attend.

For more information or to register for the event, visit here.

