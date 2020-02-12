Comments
TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Vice President Mike Pence is heading back to Michigan this month.
Pence is set to be in Troy Feb. 25 for a Keep America Great Event. He will also hold an event in Lansing the same day.
The rally is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Detroit Marriott Troy — located at 200 West Big Beaver Road — where he is expected to be the key speaker.
Doors for the free rally open at 3 p.m. and is open to the public.
President Donald Trump is not expected to attend.
For more information or to register for the event, visit here.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.