Tigers reach $1.5M, 1-year deal with OF Cameron Maybin
The Tigers and the 32-year-old outfielder agreed Wednesday on a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 27: Cameron Maybin #4 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after hitting a solo home run to right field in the seventh inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels during the game on August 27, 2016 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

 

He can earn $750,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $100,000 each for 250, 300, 350, 400, 450 and 550, and $150,000 for 600.
Maybin began his career with Detroit in 2007 before he was traded to the Marlins in the deal that sent Miguel Cabrera to the Tigers. Maybin returned to Detroit in a trade and played for the Tigers in 2016.
Maybin spent last season with the New York Yankees, hitting .285 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs in 82 games. His deal with the Tigers includes performance bonuses.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 05: Cameron Maybin #38 of the New York Yankees celebrates their 8-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in game two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

Maybin gives Detroit another option in an outfield that includes JaCoby Jones, Christin Stewart and Victor Reyes.
To make room on the 40-man roster, Detroit put right-hander Michael Fulmer (Tommy John surgery) on the 60-day injured list.

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 03: Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the first inning during a MLB game against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on August 3, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

