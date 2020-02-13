DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – It’s a multibillion-dollar industry and a lot of celebrities are getting in on it. At this lab here in Detroit, one chemist is using science, to create makeup.

“As a kid, I was always very curious and into creating things, and when I went into school I knew that I wanted to go into a background in Science so that I can create my own products,” said Alyssa Space, Beauty Chemist, For Her Cosmetics.

Fresh out of college, and working for a cosmetic company, she realized women of color were not strongly represented in the beauty industry.

So using her chemistry background, she researched and developed different products, eventually creating, for her cosmetics.

“I wanted to create an inclusive line for women of all backgrounds and shades, but also women of color. Cause a lot of times we aren’t represented in the beauty industry,” said Space.

She says in addition to representation, giving back is very important to her. So she uses the creation of her makeup line, as a learning tool for youth in Detroit.

She travels around the city giving teaching demos, and more recently opening the non-profit, Myspace Beauty Lab, where kids like 9-year-old Imani Rencher can explore and create makeup through STEM.

“It’s fun because then, it’s just like you can put your own creativity into it,” said Rencher.

“I wanted to create a space where children can come in a learn how to create their own products and learn too that STEM is not just a doctor or nurse but there are alternative explorations and alternative routes to chemistry and STEM,” said Space.

She says being able to teach kids what she loves in a comfortable space is so rewarding and purposeful. And knowing she’s making a difference makes it all worthwhile.

“It makes me feel proud because I just did that, and I know that I can do something more, or do it all over again,” said Rencher.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.