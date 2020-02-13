DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Detroit home owners who were over assessed on their properties are taking their concerns to city hall, demanding answers and refunds.
Detroit City Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield is leading a plan to grant restitution to home owners who were over assessed in what advocates are calling a historic case of tax foreclosures.
Sheffield took to the podium proposing emends to lend compensation to affected home owners.
Some of the solutions include creating a program with the Detroit Land Bank, housing vouchers and tax credits.
“Instituting a moratorium on tax foreclosures, increasing access to home repair funding for those who have been over assessed,” said Sheffield.
“I would like to have either a property that they would allow me to take and then give me a portion of the money to help me restore it,” said Detroit home owner Tyrone Washington.
Thursday the Coalition For Property Tax Justice announced plans to file a federal class action lawsuit on behalf of over assessed property owners.
