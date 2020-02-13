MICHIGAN (PATCH) — The health care information company Healthgrades recently released its latest rankings of the best hospitals in the United States.
In Michigan, 11 hospitals were named as part of the 250 hospitals listed.
Healthgrades said in a release about the 2020 rankings that patients treated in hospitals on its list have a 26.6 percent lower chance of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that weren’t named to the rankings.
Healthgrades evaluated hospital performance through 32 procedures and conditions. To be eligible for the list, a hospital must have successful evaluations in at least 21 of the procedures and conditions.
The procedures and conditions evaluated by Healthgrades included treatment of heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, respiratory failure, sepsis and stroke.
After identifying eligible hospitals, Healthgrades used a series of steps to compile the list of the top 250 hospitals in the nation.
Here are the Michigan hospitals ranked among the best in the nation:
- Ascension Borgess Hospital, Kalamazoo, MI
- Beaumont Hospital – Troy Campus, Troy, MI
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Royal Oak, MI
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Clinton Township, MI
- McLaren – Northern Michigan, Petoskey, MI
For the complete story, visit here.