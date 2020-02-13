Comments
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – More testimony was held Thursday in the trial of former Michigan State Gymnastics Coach Kathie Klages.
The defense called former coworkers of Klages, asking them for their knowledge on her work.
Right now, Klages is on trial for lying to investigators during the Larry Nassar USA Gymnastics sex abuse investigation.
The trial is expected to wrap up as early as Friday.
If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison.
