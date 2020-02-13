LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Livonia Police Department released video of a toddler who was found unresponsive at the bottom of an indoor pool.
It happened Jan. 24 where a nine-year-old noticed the two-year-old at the bottom of the pool and alerted her Godmother who screamed for others to call 911.
The woman then dove into the pool to rescue the child.
Police say there were two amazing off-duty nurses at the hotel and took immediate action. The nurses performed CPR on the child, successfully reviving him after many cycles.
Police say the two-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
