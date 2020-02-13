Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A man has been charged with first degree murder of a 27-year-old Detroit woman, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.
Police were dispatched to Darnell Hall’s apartment Feb. 7 in the 1600 block of Antietam in Detroit where they found Porcha Wheeler with multiple gunshot wounds inside the apartment.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and police arrested Hall.
Hall was charged with first degree murder and felony firearm Feb. 10.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 24 and a preliminary examination date is set for March 2.
